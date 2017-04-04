Family have confirmed two of the victims in Monday night's triple shooting on a quiet East Selkirk, Man. street.

Geordie Rach said his mother Nicole Rach-Gregoire and her husband James Gregoire died Monday.

He said police have given him few details on what happened, and only confirmed that there was an incident at their Cooks Cove home.

Selkirk RCMP received several calls from residents in the Cooks Cove area just after 7 p.m., reporting shots had been fired. Upon arrival, two men and one woman were found dead outside of the home.



Sgt. Paul Manaigre said, “The RCMP at this time do not believe any other suspects are at large. There is no concern for public safety at this time.”

The investigation is in its early stages, and will be ongoing.

“There is a lot of work to do, a lot of questions that need to be answered in order for the family to come to terms as to what happened. This is a tragic incident for everybody involved, and we have a lot of work to do to get the answers for them,” added Sgt. Manaigre.



Police would not confirm the relationship between the victims, or if anyone else was on scene at the time of the shooting.



RCMP have yet to confirm the identity of those involved, but said family has been notified.