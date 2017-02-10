Featured
2 Winnipeg schools go into hold-and-secure Friday
École Robert Browning School and Lincoln Middle School were under hold-and-secure for about eight minutes, a spokesperson for the St. James-Assiniboia School Division said. (File image)
Two schools in Winnipeg’s Westwood neighourhood briefly went into hold-and-secure status Friday after police notified them about a potential threat in the community.
Both schools have resumed normal operations, the spokesperson said.
A hold-and-secure status happens when a threat is identified in the general vicinity of a school, but not on school property. Exterior doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter or exit a school, but normal operations continue inside.
A Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson could not immediately confirm what prompted police to alert the school division.
