

CTV Winnipeg





Brandon police say a two-year-old boy has been reunited with his parents after he was found alone on a residential street in Brandon.

Police said the boy was found in his pajamas with no shoes on shortly before 10 p.m. on Orchard Way Friday night.

Police said a person in the area came across the child and contacted police.

Sgt. Dill Brown tells CTV News, the child was turned over to Child and Family Services before he was reunited with his family Saturday morning.

Brown said CFS and police both spoke with the child’s parents and have no further concerns.

He said it’s unclear how the two-year-old got out of his home.