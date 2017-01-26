Featured
$200,000 study recommended on city's waste programs
The review will see if diversion targets, programs, services and timelines are being met and if changes are needed. (File Image)
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:19AM CST
The city is set to spend money to find out if the current garbage, recycling and yard waste programs are working effectively.
A new report recommends councillors approve a $200,000 external study. The review will see if diversion targets, programs, services and timelines are being met and if changes are needed.
The city said Winnipeg’s diversion increased from 18.6 per cent in 2011 to 31.4 per cent in 2015. The report said the review should be done before the city implements further waste collection programs.
A plan to offer curbside pickup of organics, like food and dog waste, was put on hold by councillors because costs ranged between $55 and $100 a year per homeowner.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- $200,000 study recommended on city's waste programs
- New 'point-in-time' count brings homelessness in Canada into sharper focus
- $400M fund, tax changes, local news service urged to help restore Canada's media
- Police investigate two early-morning convenience store robberies
- Police suspect Furby Street garage fire started by heater