The city is set to spend money to find out if the current garbage, recycling and yard waste programs are working effectively.

A new report recommends councillors approve a $200,000 external study. The review will see if diversion targets, programs, services and timelines are being met and if changes are needed.

The city said Winnipeg’s diversion increased from 18.6 per cent in 2011 to 31.4 per cent in 2015. The report said the review should be done before the city implements further waste collection programs.

A plan to offer curbside pickup of organics, like food and dog waste, was put on hold by councillors because costs ranged between $55 and $100 a year per homeowner.