Featured
2016 snow clearing efforts put city in the red
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 1:32PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 1:37PM CST
City hall has calculated the final shortfall from all of last year’s snowfall.
A report to Winnipeg’s finance committee said year-end totals reveal a $5.1 million deficit.
Snow removal in 2016 cost $45 million, which is $11 million over budget.
The report said reserve funds will be used to balance the books.
The city is currently eyeing ways to improve snow clearing through innovative measures.