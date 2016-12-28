Featured
$218 million in lotto winnings on the prairies this year
Mary Wernicke from Neville. Sask, won a whopping $60 million in the Aug. 12 Lotto Max draw. (File Image)
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 2:31PM CST
Prairie lottery players had a lucky year in 2016.
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said 57 prizes of $1 million or more were claimed on tickets bought on the prairies, totaling more than $218 million.
It said the new millionaires came from 29 different communities across the prairies, as well as major Western cities.
The two biggest wins came from small communities. The corporation said a woman from Neville, Sask., population 83, claimed a Lotto Max prize worth $60 million. In December, a $50 million prize went to a woman from Irma, Alta., which has a population of 500.
Winnings by province
- Alberta – 38 wins - $130.8 million
- Manitoba – 11 wins - $13.6 million
- Saskatchewan – 8 wins - $74 million
Winnings by city
- Edmonton – 4 wins - $29.9 million
- Calgary – 13 wins - $22 million
- Winnipeg – 8 wins - $10.6 million
- Regina – 2 wins - $4 million
- Saskatoon – 1 win - $1 million
Winnings in small towns
- Neville, SK - $60 million
- Irma, AB - $50 million
- Hague, SK - $5 million
- Goodsoil, SK - $1 million
- Sandy Hook - $1 million
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- It could take weeks before all sidewalks are cleared: city
- Garbage, recycling collection running days behind thanks to snow
- $218 million in lotto winnings on the prairies this year
- NFL hopeful the Trudeau government will overturn CRTC Super Bowl ad ruling
- Manitoba Crown corporations, communications jobs need trimming: premier