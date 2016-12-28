Prairie lottery players had a lucky year in 2016.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said 57 prizes of $1 million or more were claimed on tickets bought on the prairies, totaling more than $218 million.

It said the new millionaires came from 29 different communities across the prairies, as well as major Western cities.

The two biggest wins came from small communities. The corporation said a woman from Neville, Sask., population 83, claimed a Lotto Max prize worth $60 million. In December, a $50 million prize went to a woman from Irma, Alta., which has a population of 500.

Winnings by province

Alberta – 38 wins - $130.8 million

Manitoba – 11 wins - $13.6 million

Saskatchewan – 8 wins - $74 million

Winnings by city

Edmonton – 4 wins - $29.9 million

Calgary – 13 wins - $22 million

Winnipeg – 8 wins - $10.6 million

Regina – 2 wins - $4 million

Saskatoon – 1 win - $1 million

Winnings in small towns