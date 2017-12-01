We now know the bus routes in Winnipeg that could see reduced service levels.

The city says the following 22 routes with low ridership at certain times could be impacted following a review.

44, 45, 56, 66, 71, 76, 79, 82, 83, 85, 87, 89, 92, 93, 95, 97, 98, 99, 101, 102, 109 and 110.

Initially the city said 23 would be impacted.

A report says no buses which are over capacity or experience pass ups are being considered for the cuts.

The service changes and a 25 cent hike are part of the 2018 city budget.

Mayor Brian Bowman attributes this to a cut in provincial funding.

The province says the city receives a generous amount of money.