Featured
22 transit routes could see reduced service: city
A report says no buses which are over capacity or experience pass ups are being considered for the cuts.
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 11:17AM CST
Last Updated Friday, December 1, 2017 11:24AM CST
We now know the bus routes in Winnipeg that could see reduced service levels.
The city says the following 22 routes with low ridership at certain times could be impacted following a review.
44, 45, 56, 66, 71, 76, 79, 82, 83, 85, 87, 89, 92, 93, 95, 97, 98, 99, 101, 102, 109 and 110.
Initially the city said 23 would be impacted.
A report says no buses which are over capacity or experience pass ups are being considered for the cuts.
The service changes and a 25 cent hike are part of the 2018 city budget.
Mayor Brian Bowman attributes this to a cut in provincial funding.
The province says the city receives a generous amount of money.