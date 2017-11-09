

CTV Winnipeg





Early Wednesday morning Winnipeg police say officerssaw a rental vehicle near Parr Street and Pritchard Avenueand attempted to catch up to it.

Officers said it was headed south before stopping in the 700 block of Pritchard Avenue. Four occupants of the vehicle left the area.

Police said a suspect was found nearby wearing a bullet resistant vest.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found a sawed-off Remington .243 calibre pump-action rifle and a sawed-off Remington 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.

Police said the rifle was reported stolen in September and the vest had been modified.

Police have charged 22-year-old Eric Matthew Moar. He faces a number of fire arm related offences including possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

He was detained in custody.