22-year-old man dies from apparent stab wound: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police said the 22-year-old man was transported to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 4:52PM CST
A 22-year-old man has died after suffering from what police said appeared to be an upper-body stab wound.
Winnipeg police said they received a report of an injured man on Kennedy Street shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man was found outside an apartment block.
He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact investigators at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
Winnipeg police said this is the 10th homicide of 2017.
