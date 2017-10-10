

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say an off-duty officer has been arrested after a pedestrian died as the result of a collision involving a motor vehicle.

It happened Tuesday night at Main Street and Sutherland Avenue.

Police have confirmed Cody Severight, 23, was transported to hospital in critical condition, and later died.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said the officer has not yet been formally charged but remains in custody while the investigation continues.

She said more details would be released on Wednesday.

The investigation is being handled by the Independent Investigations Unit.

Winnipeg police officials say northbound lanes of Main Street between Higgens Avenue and Sutherland Avenue will be closed for a number of hours on Wednesday morning.

(With files from The Canadian Press)