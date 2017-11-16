

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro is working to restore power to two areas of Winnipeg experiencing a power outage Thursday afternoon.

The crown corporation said on Twitter that 1950 customers in North Kildonan are without power and another 760 in the Garden City and Amber Trails neighbourhoods.

It initally said crews are investigating, but had yet to determine a cause.

A Manitoba Hydro spokesperson said the utility began getting calls of the North Kildonan outage shortly after 12 p.m., and some people reported hearing a loud bang or popping noise as the power went out.

Hydro said power to the Garden City/Amber Trails area will be restored by around 3 p.m., but there is no estimate for how long it will take to restore power in North Kildonan.

Hydro also said people should be cautious driving in the affected areas, and to treat traffic light controlled intersections that aren't working as four way stops.

#mboutage Amber Trails/Garden City area, Winnipeg: about 760 customers affected. Crews on site. No estimated time of restoration or cause determined yet. If you haven’t reported already: https://t.co/gbeF0nPIC2 pic.twitter.com/ASKtRFH3d2 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) November 16, 2017

#mboutage North Kildonan area, Winnipeg: about 1,950 customers affected. Crews investigating, but no estimated time of restoration yet. Report your outages here: https://t.co/gbeF0nPIC2 pic.twitter.com/pUZHZlsEKx — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) November 16, 2017