Brandon police arrested a 31-year-old man from Saskatchewan after a chase, in which a police say an officer was briefly dragged by an SUV before the driver lost control in a rail yard.

The investigation also led to the arrest of two other people and the seizure of several firearms.

On Wednesday, Brandon police were alerted that a caller had seen a man punching a woman in a black Audi vehicle with Saskatchewan licence plates as it travelled south on 1st Street. Police say officers couldn’t find the vehicle, but they later received a report about a man driving a black Audi SUV with Saskatchewan plates, who appeared to have a handgun.

Early Thursday morning, police found a vehicle matching the description unoccupied at a hotel in the 200 block of 18th Street. Brandon police say the suspected driver was the subject of a recognizance, as well as bound by a curfew and required to stay at a residence in Saskatoon.

When officers checked the identification number of the SUV, they found out it was stolen from Saskatoon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police spotted a man and a woman leave the hotel and get into the SUV, with the man driving. Brandon police say officers tried to stop them, but the vehicle sped off, dragging an officer for a short distance.

The officer wasn’t injured.

Police say the chase ended when the man lost control of the SUV in a rail yard under the 1st Street Bridge.

Police say both the man and woman fled on foot, and officers were able to catch the woman, but the man got away. After searching the area with the K-9 Unit, they found a man hiding in a shed behind a house on 3rd Street.

A 31-year-old man from Saskatoon faces multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, and dangerous driving.

A woman, 26 years old with no fixed address, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Brandon police continued the investigation, which led them to a house in the 600 block of Franklin Street where someone was reportedly in possession of a handgun and assault rifle.

Around 4:52 p.m., a man came out of the house and officers arrested him.

Officers say they searched the house and found .22-caliber rifle, 20-gauge shot gun, Savage Hunting rifle and a SNR .357 B.B. Handgun. They also found a red Dodge pickup truck that was reported stolen from Prince Albert, Sask.

A 31-year-old man, also from Saskatoon, faces multiple charges including possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.