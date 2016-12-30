

CTV Winnipeg





Three men have been arrested and charged following an attempted robbery and assault at a home, according the Winnipeg Police Service.

On Dec. 29 around 5 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue where a robbery was in progress.

Police said they were told the armed males forced their way into two suites of the home and assaulted the residents.

When they arrived on scene, police arrested one suspect outside of the house, and two other suspects as they exited the residence.

A .22 caliber rifle was seized at the time of the arrests, police said.

Two men were transported to the hospital in stable condition, while a male youth victim and a female youth victim were located not injured.

Cody Damien Chartrand, 25, is charged with multiple weapons offences including robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, break and enter, unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, utter threats, forcible confinement and fail to conditions of a recognizance.

Jeffery Alan Rodgers, 45, is charged with robbery with a firearm, break and enter, use firearm in the commission of an offence, unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Brandyn Joel Peters, 22, is charged with robbery with a firearm, break and enter, and fail to comply with probation order.

All three suspects are now in police custody.