

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said three people have been charged after officers seized a sawed-off shotgun and machete at an apartment suite in the first 100 block of Kate Street Thursday.

Police said they used a search warrant to find drugs and weapons in the suite, including a sawed-off .410 bore shotgun with ammunition, a can of bear spray, a machete, 27.9 grams of meth worth roughly $4,000, and Canadian money.

Investigators said they also identified a suspect in connection with a number of fraud-related incidents dating back to early 2017.

Valentina Margaret Monkman, 27, has been charged with forgery and two counts of fraud under $5,000. She has also been charged with drug and firearms-related offences.

Police also charged Joseph Bernard Richard, 20, with multiple drug and firearms-related offences, while Markus Jason Schinkel, 47, faces four charges including possession of a scheduled substance.

All three remain in custody.