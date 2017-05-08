Featured
3 charged in Windsor Park convenience store robbery
Police said three men went into a convenience store Saturday and confronted a man working there, who was alone. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 11:19AM CST
Three men are in custody after police said a Windsor Park convenience store was robbed.
Officers said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Autumnwood Drive. Police said three men went into a convenience store and confronted a man working there, who was alone.
Police said the employee was assaulted and the suspects took off on foot with cash and merchandise. A witness saw the incident and contacted police.
Emergency responders arrived on scene and took the employee to hospital in stable condition.
The K9 unit and general patrol tracked the suspects to an apartment building on the same street as the convenience store.
Three men were found and put under arrest. An investigation is ongoing by members of the Major Crimes Unit.
Police said Scott Jason Gibbs, 26, John Edward Hornbrook, 33, and Kevin James William, 35, all from Winnipeg, were charged with robbery-related offences.
