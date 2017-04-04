Featured
3 dead following shooting in East Selkirk, Man.
A home on Cooks Cove was taped off for several hours while Selkirk RCMP investigated a reported shooting.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 1:59AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 4, 2017 2:00AM CST
Three people are dead following a shooting at a home in East Selkirk, Man.
Selkirk RCMP was called to a residence on Cooks Cove just after 7 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, two males and one female were found dead outside of the home.
“Based on the information known to investigators at this point in time, we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk or threat to public safety,” Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher said in a release.
The investigation is in its early stages, and will be ongoing.
Police said no suspect is believed to be at large.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Overland flooding continues across southern Manitoba
- Private health care business allowed to operate in Manitoba
- Winnipeg man shocked and afraid after being stabbed in the head
- Waters recede in Peguis First Nation as residents evacuated to Winnipeg hotels
- Winnipeg off-duty cop did nothing wrong during fight: Manitoba police watchdog