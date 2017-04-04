

CTV Winnipeg





Three people are dead following a shooting at a home in East Selkirk, Man.



Selkirk RCMP was called to a residence on Cooks Cove just after 7 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, two males and one female were found dead outside of the home.



“Based on the information known to investigators at this point in time, we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk or threat to public safety,” Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher said in a release.



The investigation is in its early stages, and will be ongoing.



Police said no suspect is believed to be at large.