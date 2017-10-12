

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said three men are in custody in connection with a break and enter at a business on Munroe Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police said it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of Munroe.

When police arrived, three men took off on foot with officers in pursuit.

With the help of a canine unit, officers were able to apprehend all three suspects.

Officers also learned that the men had stolen an assortment of liquor bottles.

The suspects have not been charged.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-786-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.