Winnipeg police have arrested three people following a pursuit in the North End.

Officers were doing traffic enforcement near Redwood Avenue and Main Street, when they noticed a vehicle committing a traffic infraction.

Police said they tried to pull the vehicle over, and ended up pursing it for a short distance. Officers had to do what they call a “containment stop” on Main Street near St. John’s Avenue in order to get the vehicle to stop. This caused the vehicle to crash into the back of one of the police cruisers.

Three people were arrested, and a small quantity of drugs was found in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported. There was minor damage to the police cruisers.

Charges are still pending.