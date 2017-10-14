

CTV Winnipeg





A search warrant has led to the arrest of three people on Friday.

Winnipeg police said a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Leahcrest Cres.

Police said they arrested and charged one male and two females for a number of drug related offences, including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators seized 56 grams of crack cocaine valued at $4,480, 110 grams of marijuana, a large amount of money and an assortment of ammunition.

Police said two remain in custody.