Featured
3 people arrested for drug possession: Police
A search warrant has led to the arrest of three people in the West End Friday. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 11:49AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, October 14, 2017 1:21PM CST
A search warrant has led to the arrest of three people on Friday.
Winnipeg police said a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Leahcrest Cres.
Police said they arrested and charged one male and two females for a number of drug related offences, including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Investigators seized 56 grams of crack cocaine valued at $4,480, 110 grams of marijuana, a large amount of money and an assortment of ammunition.
Police said two remain in custody.