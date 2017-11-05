Featured
3 people arrested for drug trafficking near Nelson House: RCMP
A search warrant carried out by Nelson House RCMP has led to the arrest of three people. (Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 1:27PM CST
A search warrant carried out by Nelson House RCMP has led to the arrest of three people.
RCMP said on Wednesday a search warrant was executed at a house in the community where officers seized approximately 39 grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash.
Police arrested 29-year-old Trapper Linklater, 26-year-old Patrick Linklater and a 15-year-old.
Investigators said all three have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
They remain in custody and are expected to appear in court Monday.
In a release RCMP stated, “Those who produce and traffic illicit drugs destroy lives, homes and communities. The RCMP remains fully committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their fullest extent.”