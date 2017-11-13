

CTV Winnipeg





Three people were found suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in the in the 100 block of Garfield Street North.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said first responders were originally called to the home for a medical emergency around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, but once they entered the home, they found it was filled with high levels of carbon monoxide.

The levels were so high thatit could cause death in under an hour.

Three people in the home were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Fire officials said the cause of the high levels was from a gas generator being operated in the home.

A member of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said the public is asked to make sure they have working carbon monoxide detectors and to check them regularly.

The home has since be ventilated and determined safe to enter.