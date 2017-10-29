

CTV Winnipeg





Three people were rushed to hospital after two separate crashes in Winnipeg.

The first happened in East Kildonan around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Two vehicles collided on Henderson Highway at McLeod Avenue.

Police said a northbound vehicle hit a southbound vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn.

Two women, one from each vehicle, were taken to hospital and are now in stable condition.

Police said speed was a factor in that crash.

Roughly 30 minutes later, emergency crews were called to another collision – this time in Transcona.

Police said a 20-year-old man had just gotten off a bus and was trying to cross Plessis Road near Ravelston Avenue West when he was struck.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but is now listed as stable.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnesses either crash to contact the Central Traffic Unit at 204-986-6271.