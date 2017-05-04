

CTV Winnipeg





A crash during a high school field trip sent three students to hospital as a precaution.

It happened south of Carman, where Shaftesbury High School students launched a high altitude balloon today.

Pembina Trails School Division said the students were in a small convoy of cars following the balloon when the crash happened.

No one was seriously hurt and no students were driving at the time of the crash.

Pembina Trails sent out a team, including the school principal, to support the students.