3 students sent to hospital as a precaution after crash during field trip
Pembina Trails School Division said the students were in a small convoy of cars following the balloon when the crash happened.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 8:03PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 8:13PM CST
A crash during a high school field trip sent three students to hospital as a precaution.
It happened south of Carman, where Shaftesbury High School students launched a high altitude balloon today.
No one was seriously hurt and no students were driving at the time of the crash.
Pembina Trails sent out a team, including the school principal, to support the students.
