Three teenagers are in police custody after a group was robbed and assaulted over the weekend.

Winnipeg police said it happened Sunday at around 2:45 p.m. when teenagers had gathered at a skate park in the 500 block of St. Anne’s Road.

Police said two separate groups started to mingle with each other, then left the skate park and went to a nearby wooded area, where one group attempted to rob the other.

A 14-year-old boy was able to escape, while a 16-year-old boy was forced to give up his bike and other items. Police said another 14-year-old boy was attacked with a machete and his face was significantly injured.

Police said the suspects then left the area.

Officers were then able to arrest an 18-year-old suspect in the Poplarwood Avenue-St. George Road area.

The investigation continued and on Monday shortly after midnight, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in the Glenwood area.

About an hour later, officers placed a third teenaged suspect under arrest at his home in the Sir John Franklin area.

Brendan James Jackson, 18, has been charged with multiple offences including aggravated assault and three counts of robbery.

Two 17-year-old male suspects have also been charged with similar offences.

All three remain in custody.