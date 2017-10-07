Featured
3 teens arrested for breaking into cars in Munroe East area
Three teenage boys have been arrested following five vehicle break-ins early Saturday morning. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, October 7, 2017 11:49AM CST
Three teenage boys have been arrested following five vehicle break-ins early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg police said they received a call around 4:30 a.m. that multiple cars had been broken into in the Munroe East area.
Police said three teen boys aged 14, 15 and 17 have been charged and were detained in custody.