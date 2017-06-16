Featured
3 Winnipeg men charged in connection with Regina murder
The third suspect, 31-year-old Johnathon Edwayd Kakewash of Winnipeg, is wanted on a Canada-wide-warrant. (Source: Regina Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 10:14AM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 10:23AM CST
The Regina Police Service, in conjunction with Winnipeg police, have arrested two more men and issued a Canada-wide warrant for a third man in connection with the murder of Daniel Richard Dipaolo, 51.
Edward Joseph Genaille, also 51, was charged with first-degree murder earlier this year, but investigators believed there were more suspects involved.
With help from homicide detectives in Winnipeg, Regina police identified three more men in connection with Dipaolo’s death, two of whom were already in police custody in Winnipeg for a number of unrelated violent offences. Each was charged in connection with two Winnipeg homicides earlier in the year.
Christopher Matthew Brass, 34, and Malcom Mitchell, 25, both of Winnipeg, have now been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Dipaolo’s death. They are set to appear in Regina provincial court Friday afternoon.
The third suspect, 31-year-old Johnathon Edward Kakewash of Winnipeg, is wanted on a Canada-wide-warrant. He has also been charged with first-degree murder. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Regina police at 306-777-6500, or Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Manitoba Liberal leader running for top job six years after being forced out
- Two facing charges after police seize drugs, cash in North End apartment
- 3 Winnipeg men charged in connection with Regina murder
- Manitoba First Nations settle lawsuit over 2011 flooding, evacuation
- Bike Week gets rolling in Winnipeg this weekend