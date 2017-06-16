

CTV Winnipeg





The Regina Police Service, in conjunction with Winnipeg police, have arrested two more men and issued a Canada-wide warrant for a third man in connection with the murder of Daniel Richard Dipaolo, 51.

Edward Joseph Genaille, also 51, was charged with first-degree murder earlier this year, but investigators believed there were more suspects involved.

With help from homicide detectives in Winnipeg, Regina police identified three more men in connection with Dipaolo’s death, two of whom were already in police custody in Winnipeg for a number of unrelated violent offences. Each was charged in connection with two Winnipeg homicides earlier in the year.

Christopher Matthew Brass, 34, and Malcom Mitchell, 25, both of Winnipeg, have now been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Dipaolo’s death. They are set to appear in Regina provincial court Friday afternoon.

The third suspect, 31-year-old Johnathon Edward Kakewash of Winnipeg, is wanted on a Canada-wide-warrant. He has also been charged with first-degree murder. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Regina police at 306-777-6500, or Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222.