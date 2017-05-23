

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





Three Winnipeg police officers had to use an antidote after possibly being exposed to a deadly opioid.

Police said it happened when the officers were at the scene of a car crash in Elmwood on Monday afternoon.

The officers gave themselves naloxone, which is a medication to block the effects of opioids.

Police said they are still waiting for further testing, but all officers were medically treated and released.

An antidote is a substance used to counteract poisoning.