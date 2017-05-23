Featured
3 Winnipeg police officers may have been exposed to deadly opioid
The officers gave themselves naloxone, which is a medication to block the effects of opioids. (File photo)
Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 6:19PM CST
Three Winnipeg police officers had to use an antidote after possibly being exposed to a deadly opioid.
Police said it happened when the officers were at the scene of a car crash in Elmwood on Monday afternoon.
The officers gave themselves naloxone, which is a medication to block the effects of opioids.
Police said they are still waiting for further testing, but all officers were medically treated and released.
An antidote is a substance used to counteract poisoning.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- 3-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Manitoba First Nation
- 'My hero:' Two fathers and their young sons die in Manitoba canoeing accident
- 9-year-old boy slipped on rock, drowned in Rushing River Provincial Park: Father
- 3 Winnipeg police officers may have been exposed to deadly opioid
- 'My hero:' Two fathers and their young sons die in Manitoba canoeing accident