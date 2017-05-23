

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





A three-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a truck in northern Manitoba on Tuesday.

Manitoba RCMP said it happened around 1:00 p.m. in Tataskweyak Cree Nation.

RCMP said the boy was hit by a truck in a residential driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Split Lake is around 140 kilometres northeast of Thompson.