3-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Manitoba First Nation
RCMP said the boy was hit by a truck in a residential driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. (File photo)
Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 6:29PM CST
A three-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a truck in northern Manitoba on Tuesday.
Manitoba RCMP said it happened around 1:00 p.m. in Tataskweyak Cree Nation.
RCMP said the boy was hit by a truck in a residential driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, RCMP said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Split Lake is around 140 kilometres northeast of Thompson.
