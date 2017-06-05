Featured
3-year-old boy drowns on Poplar River First Nation: RCMP
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 1:52PM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2017 1:57PM CST
RCMP said a 3-year-old boy has died after going missing on Poplar River First Nation.
Police said the boy was reported missing Friday at 5 p.m.
The boy was with family at a waterfront home on Poplar River when he disappeared.
Community members and RCMP searched homes and along the shoreline for the child. The search expanded into the river.
Community members eventually found the boy’s body in the water.
Foul play is not suspected, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
