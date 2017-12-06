Featured
30 year old man assaulted, sent to hospital
30 year old man assaulted with a weapon in Winnipeg Tuesday night
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 8:30AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 6, 2017 8:36AM CST
A 30 year old man was sent to hospital after a chance encounter Tuesday evening.
Police said a group of people got into a confrontation on Selkirk Avenue Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. The victim was assaulted with a weapon during the incident.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the suspects fled the scene on foot.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.