Friends tell CTV News 33-year-old Evan Caron is the man fatally shot by police in The Maples Saturday afternoon.

Winnipeg police said it happened after Caron stabbed a police officer, in the 100 block of Madrigal Close.

Several family members declined to interview with CTV, but a woman close with Caron said the people in his life have questions and strong feelings about what happened.

Court documents obtained by CTV News show Caron had 13 prior convictions, including three assaults, and spent time in and out of police custody and under supervised probation.

This spring Caron was charged with assault and ordered to stay away from the victim. Neighbours said they have seen Caron taken away by police twice in the past.

Police officer stabbed with a knife: police union

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Police Association said Monday the 35-year-old officer who was stabbed is out of hospital and recuperating.

George Van Mackelbergh, vice-president of the police association, said he knows the seasoned officer who has been with the tactical support team for several years.

Van Mackelbergh said he was stabbed with a knife, with a quite a bit of force.

"Received an injury from a stab to his arm. Had to have surgery to remove the broken tip of the knife from his arm,” he said.

Van Mackelbergh said officers are well trained and have good equipment, but there are often close calls.

He said the association wants to thank everyone who has expressed support.

On Sunday police chief Danny Smyth spoke at a police memorial and expressed gratitude for officers who face risks on the job.

Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba now involved

The investigation has been handed over to Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers.

The IIU said police originally responded to a 911 call Saturday regarding a domestic dispute.

It is now looking for witnesses or people who may information or video footage to share with investigators.