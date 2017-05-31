

CTV Winnipeg





Manitou RCMP are investigating a break and enter at the Pilot Mound Pharmacy.

Police said it happened in the early morning hours on May 25 when someone forced their way in through the front door of the pharmacy. RCMP said around 4,300 prescription pills, including numerous narcotics and controlled stimulants were taken.

According to police, surveillance video shows a male suspect, with a slim to average build, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, gloves and something black covering his face.

Anyone with information regarding the break and enter is asked to contact the Manitou RCMP at 204-242-2017, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.

This investigation is ongoing.