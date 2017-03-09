

CTV Winnipeg





Four people are facing charges after a stolen vehicle investigation came to a crashing halt.

Police say one of the three vehicles in the collision at Salter Street and Alfred Avenue Wednesday was stolen.

Officers spotted the stolen Chevrolet Equinox earlier in the afternoon on Alfred Avenue near Andrews Street, but it sped off before crashing into a Grand Am and Chevrolet Venture.

A female occupant of the Chevrolet Venture was injured. She is in stable condition, police said.

Two suspects took off running, but were caught a short distance away.

Three men, aged 23, 29 and 31, and an 18-year-old woman, are facing a number of charges related to the stolen vehicle, fleeing police and possessing weapons.