

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said four people were charged and three remain in custody after an incident at a home on Balmoral Street Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police said they responded to a report of family trouble with the possibility of weapons at a home.

Officers arrived and were able to safely remove everyone from the home.

Police said a rifle-style pellet gun with a shortened stock and barrel was also found.

Four people from the home were taken into custody.

Kathleen Catrina Beardy, 24, has been charged with possessing a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order. Gabrielle Jasmine Bruyere, 29, was also charged with possessing a weapon and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Aaron Bradley Bruyere, 25, has been charged with five offences including possessing a firearm.

All three remain in custody, while a 26-year-old woman who was also charged with possessing a weapon was released on a promise to appear in court.