Four people were sent to hospital after a serious incident near St. John's High School.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the 400 block of Church Avenue around 12:45 p.m. for a report of an assault.

According to police, an adult male suffered an upper body injury while in a park adjacent to the school. The victim was helped into the school by staff members and was taken to hospital.

Officers said it appears that pepper spray was discharged in the altercation. As a result, three youths were also sent to hospital as a precaution.

All four people are in stable condition.

Police could not confirm any of the people involved were students.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.