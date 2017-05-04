Featured
4 people sent to hospital after serious incident near Winnipeg high school
Four people were sent to hospital after a serious incident at St. John's High School. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 1:07PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 2:20PM CST
Four people were sent to hospital after a serious incident near St. John's High School.
Winnipeg police said they were called to the 400 block of Church Avenue around 12:45 p.m. for a report of an assault.
According to police, an adult male suffered an upper body injury while in a park adjacent to the school. The victim was helped into the school by staff members and was taken to hospital.
Officers said it appears that pepper spray was discharged in the altercation. As a result, three youths were also sent to hospital as a precaution.
All four people are in stable condition.
Police could not confirm any of the people involved were students.
The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Winnipeg police investigating 5 fires in the North End
- Fire breaks out at Steinbach recycling facility
- Manitoba Metis Federation wants investigation into night hunting charges
- Investors Group cutting 30 jobs in Winnipeg, 80 across Canada
- City launches study of next phase of rapid transit connecting east Winnipeg