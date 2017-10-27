Featured
4 sent to hospital after crash on King Edward Street
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 12:30PM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 3:56PM CST
A four-vehicle crash sent four people to hospital Friday afternoon.
It happened on King Edward Street near Wellington Avenue.
Police said initially three people were taken to hospital in unstable condition and one person was taken to hospital in stable condition, but all four are now stable.
Southbound lanes of King Edward Street were temporarily closed to traffic but they are now reopened.