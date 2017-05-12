Featured
4 suspects arrested after bank robbery on Provencher Boulevard
Police said the suspects robbed the National Bank at 179 Provencher Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. (File image)
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 5:21AM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 12, 2017 11:29AM CST
Winnipeg police arrested four men from Ontario after a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:25 p.m., police said two of the suspects entered the National Bank at 179 Provencher Blvd. and demanded money. They received an undisclosed amount of cash and all four fled in a vehicle.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Shortly after, police said they found the vehicle used to flee the bank. Officers searched the area and found two suspects in the 100 block of Alpine Avenue.
The suspects fled and with the help of the K-9 Unit, one of the men was arrested in the 600 block of Niakwa Road.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers arrested two more suspects near Des Meurons Street and Humboldt Avenue, and a fourth was arrested near St. Anne’s Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard around 9 p.m.
Police said they recovered money that was stolen from the bank and no injuries were reported.
Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges of robbery, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and disguise with intent against four men:
- Lindon Hunter, 27, of Mississauga, Ont.
- Denzen Domfeh, 22, of Edopicoke, Ont.
- Travis Walker, 30, of Ontario
- Nicholas Smith, 23, of Mississauga, Ont.
The investigation is ongoing.
