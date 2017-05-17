Featured
4 teens charged in Paddlewheel Princess blaze
The Paddlewheel Princess was destroyed by a fire on May 9. (File Image: Selkirk Fire Department)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 12:18PM CST
Selkirk RCMP have arrested four teens in connection with a fire that destroyed the Paddlewheel Princess.
The Selkirk Fire Department received a call May 9 about a grass fire. When they arrived on scene the Paddlewheel Princess, which was parked in a slough connected to the Red River, was engulfed in flames.
The blaze totally destroyed the boat. There were no injuries.
Police said Wednesday a 17-year-old boy from Lockport, a 17-year-old boy from the RM of St. Clements, a 17-year-old boy from Selkirk and a 15-year-old boy from Selkirk are all facing arson related charges.
They have been released pending court dates.