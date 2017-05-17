

CTV Winnipeg





Selkirk RCMP have arrested four teens in connection with a fire that destroyed the Paddlewheel Princess.

The Selkirk Fire Department received a call May 9 about a grass fire. When they arrived on scene the Paddlewheel Princess, which was parked in a slough connected to the Red River, was engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: Fire that destroyed Paddlewheel Princess is 'suspicious in nature'

The blaze totally destroyed the boat. There were no injuries.

Police said Wednesday a 17-year-old boy from Lockport, a 17-year-old boy from the RM of St. Clements, a 17-year-old boy from Selkirk and a 15-year-old boy from Selkirk are all facing arson related charges.

They have been released pending court dates.