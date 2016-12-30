

CTV Winnipeg





Four Winnipeggers are to receive one of Canada’s highest honours recognizing outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

On Friday, Governor General, David Johnston, announced 100 new appointments to the Order of Canada, which falls on the country’s 150th birthday.

“I am delighted to recognize these new recipients of the Order of Canada in this milestone year,” Johnston said. “Let’s be inspired by the examples set by these remarkable Canadians and use this occasion to build a smarter and more caring country in which every individual can succeed to the greatest extent possible.”

The four Winnipeg recipients are:

David G. Barber for his leadership in environmental science and for his contributions to the study of arctic sea ice processes.

Leonard A. Bateman for his contributions to advancing the development and distribution of hydroelectric power, notably as the former head of Manitoba Hydro.

John Foerster for his contributions to health care administration, notably for developing a renowned teaching hospital and health research centre in Manitoba.

Strinivasan Reddy for his engagement in community causes as an advocate for social justice, racial understanding, literacy and poverty reduction.

Besides marking Canada’s 150th anniversary, 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the Order.