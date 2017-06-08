

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is allocating about $5.3 million for severance packages for the 132 management jobs it has cut.

On Tuesday, the health authority said it had given pink slips to staff members in a bid to cut management positions.

The WRHA said the jobs were cut in fulfillment of the Pallister government’s mandate to reduce non-unionized management positions by 15 per cent.

The severance figure could change, the WRHA said, as employees given packages still need to sign their offers.

The cost cutting measures would save the approximately $15 million in annual costs, according to the organization.

A number of the positions being removed were already vacant, so the health authority explained the actual annual reduction in costs is $10 million.

There are 18 people who are part of the 132 that are being offered redeployment within the region, the WRHA said.