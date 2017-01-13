Featured
5 escape Transcona house fire
Winnipeg fire crews on scene at a house fire on Ravelston Avenue. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 8:51PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 11:10AM CST
Fire crews were at a home in Transcona Friday night.
They were called to a house in the 400 block of Ravelston Avenue around 7:30 p.m.
Five people self-evacuated from the two-storey home. Three of them went to hospital as a precaution.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no damage estimate yet.
