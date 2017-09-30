

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMPare out looking for impaired drivers.

Over a span of six hours on Friday night officers from all over the province removed five impaired drivers from highways, said police.

“Road safety in Manitoba has been and always will be a priority for the RCMP”, said Sgt. Paul Manaigre. “We are committed to eliminating impaired driving and the tragedies that are all too often associated with this high-risk driving behaviour and we encourage anyone who observes this dangerous behaviour to please contact the police.”

In Canada it’s illegal to operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08 per cent. Officers said all of the drivers pulled over Friday night exceeded that number and will have to appear in court.

RCMP said drivers were pulled over after officers witnesses concerning driving skills, like speeding, improper turns, and careless driving.