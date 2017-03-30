The City of Winnipeg said about 50 properties are at risk of flooding and will need sandbag dikes.

Most of the properties are in southern Winnipeg,

Officials said based on ice conditions on the Red River, water levels may peak this weekend.

Homeowners have already begun to be notified.

According to the city, river levels this weekend could range from a peak at James Avenue of 5.7 metres, if open waters continue, to 6.3 metres, if there is still ice coverage.

Sandbags are already being prepared and handed out. The city said they'll have more than enough to handle the possible surge in water levels.

The city also warned that the spring thaw could put basements at risk of flooding. Homeowners are reminded to take steps to protect their properties from moisture.