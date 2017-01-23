Featured
$550K in damages after fire destroys West Kildonan home
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 5:49PM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 7:01PM CST
Firefighters battled a fire Monday that destroyed a home in West Kildonan.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at a home on Dvoras Cove.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s said the damage to the home is estimated to be around $550,000.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.
WFPS’s said it appears the fire began in the garage.
Fire officials said crews attacked the fire from a ladder and used a lot of water to control it before it could spread to another house.
No injuries were reported.
