Firefighters battled a fire Monday that destroyed a home in West Kildonan.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at a home on Dvoras Cove.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s said the damage to the home is estimated to be around $550,000.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.

WFPS’s said it appears the fire began in the garage.

Fire officials said crews attacked the fire from a ladder and used a lot of water to control it before it could spread to another house.

No injuries were reported.