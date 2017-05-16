

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





In the last five years 560 people have died in collisions on Manitoba roads, according to RCMP.

The Mounties said impaired driving was the leading cause of death.

Drunk drivers were a factor in 41 per cent of fatal collisions in the province in the last five year, police said. Most alcohol-related incidents happen during the summer months, involving single-vehicle collisions and mostly male drivers.

Canada Road Safety Week runs from May 16-22. Officers plan to have more cars on the road in an effort to combat dangerous driving, including impaired and distracted drivers.

“We will have extra officers on patrol this week and into the long weekend to not only provide enforcement, but to be a visible reminder to motorists that smart decisions behind the wheel saves lives,” said Inspector Ed Moreland with RCMP.

Winnipeg police are also involved in the annual safety week. They said they will be targeting the “Big 4 Killers,” which are impaired driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, distracted driving and aggressive driving.