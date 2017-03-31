Millions of dollars was committed to 43 different public transit projects for communities across Manitoba on Friday.

Federal natural resources minister Jim Carr was in Winnipeg to make the announcement along with Manitoba’s municipal relations minister Eileen Clarke, and Chris Goertzen, president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities.

The combined total of $6.6 million will pay for replacement buses, new bus shelters and handi-vans.

The largest project on the list is in Brandon, where a total of $900,000 will go towards replacement buses for the city’s fleet.

Thompson and Selkirk are also receiving money for new public transit buses.

However, the majority of the projects involve the purchase of a hand-van in 28 different rural Manitoba municipalities.

Friday’s announcement is part of phase one of Canada’s Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, where the federal government is providing $82.8 million to the province of Manitoba for transit related infrastructure projects.

Up to half of each project’s cost will be covered by federal dollars, the rest will be split between the province and the municipality.