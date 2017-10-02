

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said six people have been arrested following an armed robbery on Selkirk Avenue where two vehicles were stolen.

Officials said it happened on Sept. 20 around 6 a.m. when armed suspects forcibly entered a man’s home in the 1100 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The man told police that he was assaulted and the suspects demanded money. He said they also demanded his car keys and left with two vehicles, according to police.

The next day, officers spotted one of the stolen vehicles in the Main Street-Bannerman Avenue area at around 1:30 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop and a 21-year-old woman was taken into custody. Police said she had seven and a half grams of meth in her possession.

Then on Sept. 27, police noticed the second stolen vehicle being driven in the Charles Street-Manitoba Avenue area at around 2 a.m. Officers put on another traffic stop and a man along with three women were taken into custody.

Police recovered a can of pepper spray, .60 grams of meth, score sheets, scales, and several cell phones from inside the vehicle.

On Saturday, shortly before 4 p.m., officers arrived in the 1600 block of Ross Avenue after getting reports of a firearm that was seen in that area. Police found five shotgun shells and an inoperable shotgun inside a home. A man and a woman were taken into custody. Officers determined that this man was responsible for the Sept. 20 robbery.

Mark David Huron, 26, Nicole Charlene Brunet, 25, Ava Sarah Sinclair, 21, Catherine Lynn Angus, 40, Jordan Andrew Chartrand, 22, and Heather Elizabeth Pitsaniuk, 20, have all been arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons-related charges in connection with the robbery.

All the suspects are from Winnipeg. They remain in custody.