

CTV Winnipeg





A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision near Brandon Friday evening.

RCMP said the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa at the intersection of Treesbank Road and Provincial Road 103 West.

Officers said both vehicles were in the ditch with debris on the road surface when they arrived.

Police determined that a grey Chevrolet Cavalier was travelling southbound on 103 West when it collided with the rear end of a black Dodge Ram 1500, which was heading eastbound on Treesbank Road and had driven through a yield sign.

RCMP said the impact caused the Dodge Ram to spin 180 degrees as it entered the ditch backwards and rolled once before finally stopping upright. The Cavalier came to a stop off the roadway in the ditch in the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Cavalier, a 64-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man., was taken to hospital in Brandon with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 38-year-old man from Wawanesa, escaped injury.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the collision, RCMP said.

Officers are pursuing a Highway Traffic intersection-related charge on the driver of the Dodge Ram.