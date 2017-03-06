Featured
7-year-old boy missing since Sunday found safe: WPS
Romeo Roulette-Simpson was last seen mid-afternoon Sunday in the William Whyte area. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 1:03PM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 6, 2017 3:10PM CST
Winnipeg police say they have found a seven-year-old boy who went missing from the North End area.
Romeo Roulette-Simpson was last seen mid-afternoon Sunday in the William Whyte area.
Police thank the public for their assistance.